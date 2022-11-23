SCOTLAND, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were killed and another seriously hurt Tuesday night in a crash north of Scotland.

The Department of Public Safety says that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve. The semi-truck and trailer struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The driver of the minivan, a 49-year-old woman, and a 71-year-old male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, a 72-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. Charges are pending against him.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.