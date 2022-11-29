SCOTLAND, S.D. (KELO) — The two people who were killed in a crash on November 22 north of Scotland have been identified.

The Department of Public Safety says that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve. The semi-truck and trailer struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.

Two people in the Dodge were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as Jennifer Blewett of Scotland and Herman Runge Jr of Sioux Falls. Another passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.