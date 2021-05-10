2 people killed in crash on Highway 81

NEAR YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investgating a crash that left two people dead Saturday on Highway 81 five miles south of Yankton.

In a release, authorities say two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on Highway 81. 64-year-old Elizabeth Braunesreither and Samantha Plantenberg were both pronounceded dead at the scene.

Seatbelts were in use.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.