PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two people from Minnesota are in custody after sending authorities on several chases around Pierre.

The incident started Sunday morning when someone reported seeing a man pushing a woman into a car.

Both people gave false names to police. That’s when the first pursuit started.

Officers located the vehicle and chased after it again. Speeds reached over 100 mph.

A Hughes County deputy then responded to a suspicious car parked between hay bales with its hood up.

Investigators say the vehicle struck a Highway Patrol car and then rolled.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Damian Hoff and 33 year old and Kaila Voigt.