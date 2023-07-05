SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men nearly drowned in separate incidents on West Lake Okoboji on July 4, authorities in Dickinson County, Iowa, said.

A 21-year-old was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital after he was pulled from the lake by rescue divers on Tuesday afternoon in the Millers Bay area, Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.

Bystanders were unable to rescue him. Rescue providers did resuscitation on the victim. He was taken to a local hospital before he was transferred to Sioux Falls

Later that day, a 22-year-old was transported to Avera McKennan hospital in Sioux Falls after bystanders were able to pull him from the water at the Arnolds Park City Beach, authorities said. Bystanders started CPR on the man and Arnolds Park Police continued and also used an AED. Authorities said resuscitation efforts continued during ambulance transport to a local hospital.

The 21-year-old’s incident was reported at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities said he was on a water vessel — law enforcement is investigating how he ended up in the water.

The second incident was reported at 7:31 p.m. Tuesday. The 22-year-old was face down in the water after he had attempted to swim to a buoy when he struggled in the water. A first bystander was fatigued during a rescue attempt and a second bystander was able to bring the victim to shore.

The men’s conditions at this time are unknown.