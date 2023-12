SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — According to the South Dakota Transportation Commission, bridges on interstate highways throughout the state have been treated more like punching bags than transportation structures.

Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt informed the Transportation Commission last week that two more bridges have been damaged by oversized loads.

Jundt says the driver who hit the bridge has been identified. The second bridge hit happened in Codington County, south of Watertown.