2 more guns stolen from vehicles in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are once again reminding people not to leave guns in your vehicles.

This comes after two more reports this weekend of guns being taken from vehicles in two completely separate areas of the city.

“Two people had the exact same idea. They heard gunshots, thought hey I’m going to go check on my gun and found out their gun was stolen,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Clemens says police don’t want to shame anyone, but are trying to prevent criminals from accessing dangerous weapons.