MINNEAPOLIS – It was a lucky New Year’s Day for two Minnesota residents who each won $1 million in the state’s Millionaire Raffle.

Minnesota lottery players have been on a lucky streak lately. In all, five players have won prizes of $1 million or more in the past three weeks. Five other players also won $100,000 in the state’s Millionaire Raffle on Jan. 1.

