MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Two Minnesota farmers have been charged in a federal indictment with conspiring to sell more than $46 million in chemically treated grain as organic.

A superseding indictment released Friday accuses 65-year-old James Clayton Wolf, a certified organic farmer, of using chemical fertilizers and pesticides on his crops in Cottonwood County and selling them as organic.

The indictment accuses 45-year-old Adam Clifford Olson, also a certified organic farmer in Cottonwood County, of helping Wolf sell the crops as organic after Wolf’s organic farming certification was revoked in 2020.

The men are each charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.