$2 million bond set for suspect in Scotland shooting that left three dead

BON HOMME COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – A family in Scotland, South Dakota is dealing with unimaginable loss. Court papers say Tuesday night, 42-year-old Francis Lange returned to a home where he once lived and shot everyone who was inside.

The victims include Angela Monclova, her father Librado and Diane Akins. A woman and a 5-year-old child are also hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

Francis Lange faces a handful of charges including three counts of first-degree murder. Authorities arrested him Tuesday night at his father’s home in Scotland.

When the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shots-fired call at a house on the corner of Juniper and Second St. in Scotland, two people were already dead. Three people had gunshot wounds.

The Division of Criminal Investigation has taken the lead on this case. As they gathered evidence from the house, they learned one of the wounded victims died from her injuries.

Wednesday, the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office stood guard as the DCI investigated multiple bags of evidence from in and around the house. In a Facebook statement, DCI says the incident stemmed from a domestic-related fight.

Court papers say Lange was involved in another domestic violence-related call several months earlier involving one of the same victims.

Lange’s bond is set at two million dollars cash only. His next court appearance is November 16th at 9:30 a.m. in Tyndall.

Lange is also not allowed to have contact with the victims or their family. He has asked for a court appointed attorney to be present at his next hearing.