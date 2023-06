MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — A judge in Lake County Wednesday morning sentenced the two men involved in a high-speed chase that led to gunfire at law enforcement last summer.

James Lanpher received a life sentence for firing at the officers. His passenger, Bonner Juel received a 20-year sentence.

The pursuit took place last July through Moody and Lake counties at speeds approaching 100 miles an hour.

Perry Groten will have more details from the courtroom later today on KELOLAND News.