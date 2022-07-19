SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A grand jury has indicted two Wounded Knee men for beating death of a man in June.

Eugene Acorn High Hawk, 59, and Spencer High Hawk, 25, were indicted on charges of first degree murder, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Department of Justice in South Dakota.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to the Indictment.

Eugene Acorn High Hawk is also accused of beating a juvenile male with a baseball bat during the same incident near Wounded Knee, the state DOJ’s office said.

A trial was set for Sept. 20. Both men were detained pending trial.