2 men facing charges after threatening teens with meat cleaver and baseball bat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men have been arrested, accused of threatening a group of teenagers with a baseball bat and a meat cleaver.

Around 4:30 Monday afternoon, police say four 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl were outside near 3rd and Prairie. When a couple of the teens went to cross the road, a van drove by and honked its horn.

Police say one teen made a gesture at the driver, that’s when the van stopped and two men got out with a bat and a clever.

“There happened to be a police officer that was just parked nearby and one of the kids said something, ‘you’re going to do something in front of a police officer?’ The guys saw the police officer parked there, they got in the van and drove away,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

The officer pulled over the van a short time later and both men were arrested. Julius Highbear and Malcolm Lofton are both charged with 5 counts of aggravated assault.

Police say no one was hurt, but threats were made.