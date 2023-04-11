BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings police have arrested two men following separate sexual assault cases involving children over the weekend.

The first was reported on Saturday.

34-year-old Meyer Lonzano Garrido was arrested for sexual contact with a child under 16. He is currently in the Brookings County jail on a $15,000 cash bond.

The second case was reported on Sunday.

60-year-old Anthony Caldwell was arrested for sexual contact with a child under 16 and 4th-degree rape.

He is being held in the Brookings County jail on a $25,000 cash bond.