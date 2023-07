SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -Two men are in the Minnehaha County jail, facing several drug charges.

Police arrested 51-year-old Trent Smith and 36-year-old Donavon Pinkston, after finding a pound of meth in the pickup they were in.

Both men claim they didn’t know the meth was in the truck. Today the judge set bond for both men at $50,000 cash only.