SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are in custody in Minnesota in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Sioux Falls.

A trooper in Jackson County, Minnesota was trying to stop a vehicle, when it sped away.

The vehicle ended up crashing.

Authorities say they found 22 catalytic converters inside the car.

Further investigation revealed that about half of the catalytic converters came from the Vern Eide lot along Arrowhead Parkway in Sioux Falls.

Right now Demario Brown and Navell Morris are behind bars in Minnesota — authorities are trying to bring them back to Sioux Falls.

Both men are from Chicago.