SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men are in the Minnehaha County jail after assaulting a man behind the Top Hat bar.

Authorities responded to call of a disagreement that flared up just before 3 a.m. Friday.

The two men punched, kicked and choked a 35-year-old victim. He was found unconscious and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

24-year-old Garret Nordlund and 27-year-old Tyler Nordlund were arrested for aggravated assault.