SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men are facing charges following an early morning stabbing.

Police say just before midnight, the victim was going back into his driveway when another car allegedly parked in his driveway.

When the victim asked the driver to move police say the passenger got out and started fighting with the victim.

The suspect got back in the car and took off.

That’s when the victim noticed he had been stabbed.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police caught up with the suspect a short time later.

27-year-old Nicholas Turning Bear was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, threatening law enforcement and reckless driving.

24-year-old Mandry Clown Adams was also arrested for DWI.