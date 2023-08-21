SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are facing a long list of charges in Sioux Falls following an assault, crash and chase.

Police say the incident started Friday evening along Kiwanis Avenue as a vehicle was following another car.

At a red light, a passenger got out of the vehicle, pointed a gun at the other car and took the driver’s phone.

Later on, officers say the same suspects punched and kicked a man and nearly ran over a woman.

Around 8 p.m., police spotted the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it.

Investigators say the vehicle drove through an intersection and hit a car.

The driver tried to run away, but police arrested him and the passenger.

Brady Joe Cloud Jordan Ray Cloud

Officers arrested 31-year-old Brady Cloud of Sisseton and 33-year-old Jordan Cloud of Veblen, South Dakota.

Police say there were no serious injuries to anyone involved in the incidents.