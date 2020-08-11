2 men arrested after assault in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an assault that happened Monday afternoon.

Police responded to call of a disorderly person near East 8th Street and North French Avenue. One of the suspects was arrested after he assaulted two officers by attempting to grab one of the officer’s firearm and kicking another officer.

A second suspect fled the scene in a vehicle after pointing a gun at a nearby person. Authorities eventually located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

47-year-old Zachariah Almond is being charged with aggravated assault. 26-year-old Nathan Butler is being charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, simple assault on law enforcement, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.

A stolen firearm was found during the investigation. No officers were injured.