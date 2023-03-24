SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Construction will be underway on the 41st Street project and East Benson Road project starting Monday, March 27th according to the City of Sioux Falls.

I-29 and 41st Street interchange project

After each Monday morning commute, the eastbound outside lane of West 41st Street will be closed at various locations, timeframes and time lengths. This construction phase will affect the stretch of road from the east side of I-29 to Kiwanis Avenue. The eastbound outside lane of 41st will reopen prior to each evening commute.

Xcel Energy will be working in manholes along the construction site. Motorists are urged to reduce speed and use caution when traveling at the construction site. This phase of road work is anticipated to be completed by the end of the week.

This $44 million project will create a diverging diamond interchange with an anticipated completion date of spring 2024.

Benson Road and I-229 interchange project

Also beginning Monday, March 27th, the outside eastbound lane of East Benson road will be closed from Casco Avenue and St. Paul Avenue. Contractors will be working on electrical utility lines at the site. Drivers are encouraged to reduce speed and proceed with caution while traveling through this area. Anticipated completion of this construction phase is within two weeks.

This $36.4 million project will create a triple, left-turn lane and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2025.

These are two of several construction projects that the City of Sioux Falls has invested nearly $197 million in, to improve future conditions. www.siouxfalls.org