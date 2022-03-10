SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota postal workers are accused of opening envelopes and stealing cash and gift cards.

Devin McGrath, has signed a federal document admitting to stealing at least 38 greeting cards. His customers in central South Dakota near the North Dakota border reported nearly $500 worth of thefts.

McGrath faces up to five years in federal prison for the crime. A mail carrier in the Sioux Falls area faces similar accusations.

Levi Douglas has pleaded not guilty to mail theft.