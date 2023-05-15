PLANKINTON, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead near Plankinton.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 Saturday evening when it collided head-on with a 2024 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer traveling west.

The 17-year-old male driver and 29-year-old male passenger of the Ford were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say both occupants were not wearing their seatbelts.

The 63-year-old semi-truck driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time.