SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year old man remains in the Minnehaha County jail after leading law enforcement on a chase through central Sioux Falls on Tuesday.

Trey Blake faces 10 charges including four counts of hit and run, two counts of child abuse, eluding law enforcement and driving with a suspended license.

In court on Wednesday, prosecutors said Blake had a 4 and 5-year old in the vehicle when he allegedly took off from a traffic stop.

Authorities say he ran several stop signs, drove the wrong way on two different roads and hit three vehicles. His vehicle crashed near 13th Street and Minnesota Avenue, where authorities say Blake took off on foot.

He was arrested a short time later.

His bond was set at $5,000 cash.