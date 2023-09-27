SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two state prison inmates who attacked correctional officers at the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls have been indicted on charges that include Attempted First Degree Murder.

48-year-old Lester M. Monroe and 30-year-old Kyle L. Jones attacked two correctional officers on August 24, 2023. South Dakota Office of the Attorney General says the first correctional officer was assaulted by the two inmates in Unit D of the Jameson Annex. The second officer was attacked trying to help his colleague.

Both officers were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.

Inmates Monroe and Jones are being held at the State Penitentiary.