CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two people had to be helped out of an SUV after a crash in Custer County.

Photo from Custer County Sheriff Photo from Custer County Sheriff

According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Ghost Canyon Road just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

3 people were inside the SUV when it lost control and slid onto its side.

The two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three dogs were also in the SUV at the time, but they were not hurt.