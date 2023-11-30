SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are in the hospital following a crash last night on the south side of Sioux Falls.
Police say the incident started when a Buick hit a light pole near 69th and Minnesota.
Authorities say the Buick then side swiped another vehicle before crossing into oncoming traffic and hitting an S-U-V.
The 68-year-old driver of the S-U-V was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but she is expected to survive.
The 54-year-old driver of the Buick was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say right now there are no charges.