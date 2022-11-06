MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County are investigating a rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital Sunday.

According to a press release sent by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was northbound on 463rd Avenue when it drove on the east shoulder.

The driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle and entered the west ditch and rolled.

Both occupants of the vehicle were ejected and transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.