LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Lincoln County responded to a vehicle vs. train collision Monday morning.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a Buick Encore was traveling south on 479th Ave, on the west side of Canton, while a train was traveling northwest.

The Buick failed to yield and the front end of the vehicle collided with the train, officials said. The collision caused the vehicle to roll into the ditch.

The driver and passenger of the Buick received minor injuries in the crash.