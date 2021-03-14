2 hour late start Monday for SFSD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District will start school two hours late on Monday.

The late start is due to the forecasted winter storm in the area. Buses will run with pick-up two hours later than normal. There will be no preschool.

The Sioux Falls School District isn’t the only school starting late Monday. As of 5:53 p.m. CT, Harrisburg, Edgemont and Winner School Districts are also delayed two hours.

