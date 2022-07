SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people in Sioux Falls were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning for what Fire Rescue says was possible carbon monoxide exposure.

First responders were called to a home on East 8th Street around 2 o’clock this morning.

A third person was treated at the scene.

We don’t know the conditions of the two people hospitalized.

Fire Rescue recommends everyone have working CO detectors in their homes.