2 homeowners voice concerns after truck crashes through their homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two brothers had a close call when a truck slammed into their homes near Cherry Rock Park.

One of them caught part of the crash on video. It happened at the intersection, where Southeastern Drive curves and turns into Jessica Avenue.

“It was almost like a bomb going off, that’s a noise I’m not going to forget,” Jesse Peterson said.

Jesse Peterson’s surveillance camera recorded part of the crash that damaged his home. The video stopped recording when a truck hit his computer.

“I got jolted enough to where it moved me in my bed. The whole house just shook,” Peterson said.

The truck hit Peterson’s spare bedroom, but his heart sank when he ran outside and saw the F-150 lodged in his brother’s bedroom in the house next door.

“I went and banged on their back door making sure they were okay and she came right to the door and said we’re fine, we’re fine, so that took a lot of stress away at the moment, and then, of course, you’re angry that it happened, because why do people do that?” Peterson said.

“The driver was found to be intoxicated. He was arrested for vehicular battery, DWI and reckless driving,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Police say 24-year-old Casey Fette from Pierre, was taken to the hospital before he was arrested. Both of these houses have now been hit twice and the Petersons would like the city to do something to make their homes safer.

“People jump this curb quite a bit in the wintertime or going south too, they land up in the ditch and on the railroad tracks over there. It’s a dangerous corner, I would say,” Peterson said.

Peterson says this was a close call. The pickup headlights wound up just two inches from his brother’s face.

“That’s right where they’re sleeping, the bed got moved about two feet,” Peterson said.

Something that has Peterson counting his blessings while documenting his losses.

The Peterson’s say a guard rail or cement barricade might help keep cars out of their homes.