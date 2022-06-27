SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency workers rescued two hikers in the Little Devil’s Tower trailhead area on Friday, June 24, the Custer County Search and Rescue Team said in Facebook post.

The rescue team received a call at 1:30 p.m. of two hikers in distress from possible dehydration and heat exhaustion. The two hikers had apparently taken a wrong turn and the hike was longer than they intended, according to Custer County SAR.

They were located rugged terrain along Trail 7 or the Grizzly Bear Creek Trail. SAR and a member of Custer Fire Department reached the two women, one of whom was unable to walk, and began assisting them.

Hikers were rescued by the Custer County Search and Rescue team on June 24. SAR photo.

Litter carryout required additional assistance. .About 20 people hiked up the trail to move the patient via wheeled litter in rotating teams to a point where one of the hikers could be transported to the ambulance via UTV.

The SAR team said it had a spike in calls last week. SAR advised hikers to carry more water than you think you’ll need, along with maps, food, outerwear for that afternoon thunderstorm and other necessary equipment for a wilderness hike.