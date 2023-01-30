SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is once again reminding gun owners to keep track of their guns and not leave them in unlocked cars.

This comes after two guns were stolen from unlocked cars and another was stolen along with the vehicle it was in over the weekend.

We’ve seen numerous times over the past few years that these stolen guns get used in other crimes. The guns aren’t being stolen by reputable people, they’re being stolen by criminals. Criminals use guns nowadays and this is one of the ways they’re getting them,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Officers say that if you leave your gun in your car for whatever reason, make sure you lock the vehicle and secure the gun.