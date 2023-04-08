FLORENCE, S.D. (KELO) — Two people died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash, two miles east of Florence, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

At about 3:00 p.m. (CDT), a 49-year-old male was driving a 2005 GMC Yukon eastbound on Hwy 20 and crossed the center line into the westbound lane. The vehicle collided with a 2012 GMC Acadia driven by an 82-year-old female.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Names have not been released pending notification of family members.