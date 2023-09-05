CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — A man and woman died Tuesday morning in a moped vs. car crash in Custer.

A Subaru Outback was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Washington Street and U.S. Hwy 16A. A Genuine Scooter Company Buddy moped was traveling eastbound on US Hwy. 16A going toward Washington Street.

The Outback pulled out in front of the moped. The driver of the moped wasn’t able to stop and struck the front driver’s side of the Outback. The 67-year-old male driver of the moped and the 74-year-old female passenger of the moped sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 78-year-old female driver and the 79-year-old male passenger of the Outback were not injured.

The names of the people involved have not been released pending notification of family.