PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A crash in Plymouth County took the life of two people on Thursday.

According to a release from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, a call for a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries came in at around 5:41 p.m. on Thursday.

The crash happened on K18 just north of Butcher Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said that two people have died due to the crash, but are not releasing any other information at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Akron Fire and Ambulance, the Iowa State Patrol, the Plymouth County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Mercy AirCare.

The accident is being investigated by the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office and the Le Mars Police Department’s accident investigation team.