YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – Two people are dead and one person is facing life-threatening injuries after a high-speed chase in Yankton County Wednesday.

According to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, a red Chevy vehicle crashed into a semi truck and trailer on State Highway 50 near the city limits of Yankton. The crash happened after the South Dakota Highway Patrol tried to stop the vehicle as it was traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour westbound on the state highway.

Authorities say three people were in the red vehicle.

The names of the victims are not being released, pending notification of family members.