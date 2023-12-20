SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were rescued after falling through thin ice near Mission, South Dakota.

Two children fell into Turtle Dam. An adult also fell in while trying to save them.

It is the middle of December, but most bodies of water in South Dakota do not have thick enough ice to be traveling on.

While the three people from Mission should be okay, that’s not always the case in a situation like this.

Video shows crews rescuing the adult, after first getting the children out of the water.

Rescue workers say the thickness of ice can be deceiving this time of the year, especially with the fluctuating temperatures.

“It’ll make ice at night when it gets cold and then when it warms up, it thaws. And that freeze-thaw cycle can make for poor ice that won’t stand up to a lot of weight,” says firefighter Tony Olson.

“But right now, you know, a lot of the lakes that were froze over a couple of weeks ago, we had some high winds which opened everything back up and with these nice temperatures we’ve had, it just hasn’t created a really good, solid base of ice,” says Minnehaha County emergency manager Jason Gearman.

While the conditions are currently too dangerous for people to walk on, for rescue teams, these are perfect conditions.

“So actually training in these conditions is what we want, because it’s more conditions where people will actually fall through,” says Olson.

Crews practice similar tactics to the ones used in the rescue near Mission.

“They’re wearing flotation devices. They’re attached by a rope. They can get pulled back in. You know, they have techniques. And then, you know, these boats are kind of displaced weight when they go out on the ice, thinner ice, so they can maneuver that way,” says Gearman.

With the current weather conditions, officials advise to stay off of the ice.

“Just use common sense when going out on the ice to to fish or ice skate or whatever. But again, I would not recommend going out anywhere near the Sioux Falls area. Everything’s just too unsafe right now,” says Gearman.

With the dangers of hypothermia and drowning, it’s important to know the precautions to take if you must go on the ice. Firefighters say to wear a life jacket and have someone on shore watching you in case you fall through. Olson says if you feel the ice cracking beneath you, to lay down, spread out your weight, and go back to shore.