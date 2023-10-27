YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are charged with aggravated assault and making a terrorist threat to the Yankton High School.

18-year-old Helen Gonzalez Moya and a juvenile female are facing two charges following Wednesday’s school threat involving a “robocall.” That call resulted in the police quickly taking action.

“Our first priority is the safety of the students and staff. On a soft lockdown, all entrances are locked at the schools. There’s no recess for elementary schools at all. There’s a police presence at all the school district buildings,” said Monty Rothenberger, commander of the Yankton Police Department.

The Yankton police department says they take threats like these very seriously and want people to know there will be consequences

“Any call that comes in, we take seriously and we are there for the safety of the students and staff to make sure that everybody’s okay, and this one we took seriously,” said Rothenberger.

With this case still under investigation, police couldn’t give many details. The two suspects have not appeared in court. However, the Police have a message for everyone – if you see something, say something.

“Anything suspicious, I mean give us a call. A lot of crimes out there are solved because of the community’s help,” said Rothenberger.

Police say a tip from the public played a key role in this investigation.

While this week’s threat involved the high school, Yankton officers responded to all of the schools in the district while the threat was investigated.