ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — What started as a traffic stop in Alcester ended with two people arrested for drug charges.

Alcester Police say the officer stopped the car for substitution of license plates. Inside the car, they found a large amount of meth, over $3,000, THC wax and other items.

The driver, a 42-year-old Spink County man, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, among other charges.

Some time later, authorities conducted a search warrant on an Alcester home the driver had just moved in to. There officials found meth and other items.



A 38-year-old Alcester woman faces possession of a controlled substance, ingestion of a controlled substance, and more.

Officials say all drug evidence is being sent to the State Health Lab for confirmation testing.