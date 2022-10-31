SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal jury has found two brothers guilty of kidnapping and torturing a woman in 2019.

The case triggered an Endangered Missing Persons Advisory and made headlines across South Dakota.

That July, Jesse Sierra offered his ex-girlfriend a ride home from work. But, rather than bringing her home he and his brother Dustin drove her to the Pine Ridge Reservation where she was abused and boarded up in the storage space of a camper for days.

He later held her captive at a Nebraska Motel. She was eventually dropped off at a hospital.

She was badly beaten but survived.

Late last a week a jury convicted both men for their roles in the crime.

Jesse Sierra is scheduled to be sentenced in January.