SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A locally-owned vape and shoe store on 12th and Grange in Sioux Falls lost thousands of dollars in merchandise Friday morning after three people broke in around 2 a.m.

But this isn’t the first time the owners of “Cool, Calm, Collected x Swiftly Kicks” have experienced something like this.

Learning your store got broken into is not something you want to wake up to as a small business owner. But that’s what happened to Demetrece Henderson and Freddy Sanchez when they got a call saying the window of their vape and shoe store was shattered.

“This time they ransacked all of our disposables, all of our tobacco products,” Sanchez said. “We didn’t have much stocked up but then they ended up getting to all of our inventory. They got our clothing, they got T-shirts, they took single shoes, didn’t even take the full pairs, they ransacked some of our glasswork.”

But this isn’t the first time Henderson and Sanchez have had to deal with a break-in. Just a week ago, the same thing happened.

“They ran straight to the disposable tobacco like they knew exactly what they wanted and they came here, took that, nothing else, and just left,” Henderson said.

Between the two break-ins, they’ve lost roughly $10,000. On top of that, they have repairs to pay for and security to add.

“We got a quote last week for the door, roughly around 11 hundred dollars and now this window going to cost at least two to three grand just for the window,” Henderson said. “And then we’re going to have to get alarm systems in here, we’re going to have to get bars on the windows. We’re going to have to just step it up as far as security for sure.”

Henderson and Sanchez say it’s discouraging to have two break-ins for a store they just opened last year.

“It could be targeted or it could just be a couple of kids just going around looking for a quick dollar or two and targeting easier businesses that aren’t as, you know, commercial,” Sanchez said.

“We went a whole year with no one even breaking in to us and now it’s like two break-ins in a week. That sucks, I guarantee, that sucks,” Henderson said.

If anyone has information about the break-in or recognized the people in the surveillance video, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help them with costs.