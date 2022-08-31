SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that sent two teenagers to the hospital.

Around 12:30 AM Wednesday police received reports of gunshots in the area of East 5th Street and North Lewis Ave near Meldrum park.

When officers arrived several vehicles were leaving, including a pickup that later showed up at a hospital with two injured teens.

A 14-year old boy had a gunshot wound to his foot and a 17-year old boy had been hit in the arm and leg.

When questioned, police say neither of the boys would say what happened.

Four shell casings were found near 5th and Lewis.

If you have any information on the shooting you’re asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.