2 ATM’s broken into in Sioux Falls early Thursday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating two separate ATM thefts that happened Thursday morning.

Authorities say the first ATM was broken into around 1:20 a.m. An F-350 pickup backed up to the ATM, hooked the truck to the ATM, and broke into the ATM and stole the safe.

The second theft happened around 4:50 a.m. This time an F-250 pickup backed up to the ATM and again the suspects were able to break into the ATM and steal the safe.

SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens says the pickup trucks used in the robbery were both stolen. Both of the pickup trucks were locked and didn’t have keys in them. Both vehicles were recovered.

Clemens says they believe the thefts were committed by the same two individuals.