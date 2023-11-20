SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At least one person is facing charges in connection with a prostitution case in Sioux Falls.

Police say Sunday night, a man picked up a woman who was walking along the street.

Officers say the man offered to pay her for sex. She allegedly agreed and the two went to a parking lot.

Investigators say the woman then took the man’s keys and wallet.

The man called the police. Both were arrested.

Jennifer Tierney is charged with prostitution and possession of drugs.

While police arrested the man, his name does not appear in any online court records.