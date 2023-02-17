PLATTE, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning about a drug bust in south central South Dakota.
A 59-year-old Platte man is out on bond after authorities allegedly found more than a pound of meth in his pickup.
Authorities arrested James Hand, Jr. one week ago on Friday, February 10, after the state DCI along with the Platte Police Department executed a search warrant at his home and truck.
In addition to meth, they allegedly found a scale and baggies, along with several pipes and bongs with meth residue.
He is currently out on $10,000 cash bond.
The Platte Police Chief says another man was also arrested and charges are pending.
The Charles Mix County Sheriff’s office assisted with the search.