RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two people that authorities have identified as persons of interest in a fatal shooting have been arrested.

Rapid City police say Robert Yellow Bird and Benita Cisneros were taken into custody by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement.

The two were sought by authorities in connection with a shooting that happened on August 20 that left two adult males dead.

Authorities are still searching for two more people, Chase Quick Bear and Rochelle Janis, who they’re also calling persons of interest.

Anyone with any information about their whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.