SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police released new information Monday morning about the November 2021 homicide in the parking lot of Giliberto’s along Minnesota Avenue.

Authorities say two people have been indicted in connection with the case.

Both Antoine Demetrius Richardson Jr. and Isaac Mohammod Wali face charges of aggravated assault.

Police say they were indicted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s office.

A 37-year-old Sioux Falls man was killed in the shooting — two other men were injured.