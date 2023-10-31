SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have arrested two people in connection with a carjacking last week.

18-year-old Storm Bordeaux and 22-year-old Madisyn Ironroad are charged with first-degree robbery.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to court documents, Ironroad lied about her name and set up a meeting with the victim via Facebook Messenger on October 22nd.

Authorities say when the victim went to pick her up, Bordeaux was with her.

They asked the man to drive them to a neighborhood with unfinished homes.

Court documents say Bordeaux grabbed a shotgun from the bed of the pickup and tried to load it, but couldn’t.

The affidavit goes on to say, Ironroad pulled a pistol from her waistband, pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger twice, but it didn’t fire.

The victim ran and yelled for help — police say Ironroad and Bordeaux took off in his pickup.

Police found the truck just an hour after the crime, but didn’t find the suspects for several days.